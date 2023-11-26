Nithiin and wife Shalini recreate Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic DDLJ moment in Italy; PIC

Telugu star Nithiin and his wife Shalini Kandukuri were part of the grand wedding of Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi earlier this month. Both of them were close friends of the newly married couple and were seen at Tuscany, Italy being part of the occasion together.

Now, Shalini has shared a cute and heart-touching picture of herself along with her husband, somewhere in the streets of Tuscany. The couple can be seen wearing festive and ethnic dress, as they hold hands and walk in a Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge kind of look.

See Nithiin and Shalini’s new post

Since it’s going to be almost a month since Varun and Lavanya’s wedding happened, many stars are posting pictures one by one on their official social handles.

Earlier this month, actor and Varun’s cousin Sai Dharam Tej shared a picture of himself on the wedding day posing in front of the groom as he arrived. Moreover, Allu Arjun has been sharing various pictures from the day and his week in Italy occasionally as well. Some involved him having a few moments with his wife while others were more of him with his son and daughter.

Much more recently, Niharika Konidela also shared a few adorable pictures from the wedding event, posing in regal looks and captured hearts by many. Be it so, every celebrity is still in the hangover from the biggest wedding in the Telugu industry this year and it seems that it will likely go on for a while.

More about Nithiin’s Workfront

Nithiin was last seen in 2022 with his film Macherla Niyojakavargam, the Telugu language film was a political action film that was written and directed by editor M. S. Rajashekhar Reddy in his directorial debut. The film featured Nithiin in the leading role, with Krithi Shetty, Catherine Tresa, Samuthirakani, Rajendra Prasad, Murali Sharma, and Vennela Kishore playing key roles in them.

The film produced by Nithiin's family under Sreshth Movies with music being orchestrated by Mahati Swara Sagar, went on to receive negative comments and became a box office failure.

Furthermore, the actor is next set to feature in the film Extra-Ordinary Man with Sreeleela in the leading role. The film is expected to be an action entertainer directed by Vakkantham Vamsi. The film’s trailer is expected to drop tomorrow, with the film releasing on 8th December 2023.

ALSO READ: Brush Vesko lyrical OUT: Makers drop new single from Nithiin, Sreeleela’s Extra-Ordinary Man