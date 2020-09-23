Nithiin back on the sets of Rang De; Makers to release the film on Sankranti 2021

The makers have officially resumed the shooting of the film. The production house called Sithara Entertainments shared pictures of the lead actor along with other crew members from the sets of the film.

The latest news reports about the upcoming film Rang De starring Nithiin states that the lead actor is back to the sets of the film. The makers have officially resumed the shooting of the film. The production house called Sithara Entertainments shared pictures of the lead actor along with other crew members from the sets of the film. The photos shared by Sithara Entertainments from the sets of Rang De sees the lead actor Nithiin looking dapper and the other crew members are seen with masks and face shields.

The photos which were shared on social media sees Nithiin in a yellow coloured t-shirt and jeans. The lead actor of Rang De, Nithiin enjoys a massive fan following on his social media accounts. The news reports also add that the National Award winning actress Keerthy Suresh will be seen as the female lead of the much awaited drama. The fans and film audiences are eagerly waiting for the film to hit the big screen.

Check out the post:

So far, the makers of the Nithiin and Keerthy Suresh starrer are looking forward to releasing the film on the date that they had previously announced which is Sankranthi 2021. Now, even the latest social media post by the production house of the film, Sithara Entertainments states that the makers are indeed sticking to the release date of Sankranthi 2021. Now, all eyes are on the upcoming film starring Nithiin in the lead.

(ALSO READ: Andhadhun Telugu Remake: Tamannaah to play Tabu, Nabha Natesh fills Radhika Apte's shoes in Nithiin starrer)

Share your comment ×