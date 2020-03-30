Nithiin Birthday Special: Chiranjeevi, Keerthy Suresh among celebrities to wish the Bheeshma actor

As Tollywood star Nithiin celebrates his birthday, social media is buzzing with wishes for the actor. Several celebrities wished the Bheeshma star on the microblogging website.

As Tollywood star Nithiin celebrates his birthday today, many celebraties wished the Bheeshma star on social media. Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi, who joined Twitter recently, wrote on Twitter, “Happy Birthday @actor_nithiin! You have put peoples safety before your personal life event. You are a warrior fighting to keep #corona at bay, not letting it take over our country. Best wishes to you and your fiancée Ms.Shalini”. Several other celebrities including Pawan Kalyan and Keerthy Suresh too wished him on the micro blogging website.

Actor Varun Tej shared a montage of Nithiin and wished him a happy birthday. Keerthy Suresh shared the first look of his next film, Rang De while wishing him a happy birthday. Reminding the actor that it would be his last birthday as a bachelor, music composer Devi Sri Prasad wished him on Twitter. Meanwhile, the actor made the headlines recently after his wedding plans were postponed due to the ongoing Coronavirus crisis.

Advanced HAPPY MUSICAL BDAY to our Dear Sweet Hero @actor_nithiin !! (Last Bachelor Bday I guess ) Hope U all lov this 1st look motion poster of our #RangDe https://t.co/17vV2gRM4L — DEVI SRI PRASAD (@ThisIsDSP) March 29, 2020

Here is the CDP of my dear friend @actor_nithiin

Advance Happy birthday bro!

Stay blessed!#HappyBirthdayNithiin pic.twitter.com/NvjmQsOwGM — Varun Tej Konidela (@IAmVarunTej) March 29, 2020

Happy Birthday @actor_nithiin ! You have put peoples safety before your personal life event. You are a warrior fighting to keep #corona at bay, not letting it take over our country. Best wishes to you and your fiancée Ms.Shalini — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) March 29, 2020

On the work front, the Nithiin and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Bheeshma hit the big screen on February 21. The film was helmed by Venky Kudumula. Bheeshma was one of the films that were affected due to the COVID-19 scare as theatres were shut down shortly after the film released. About the actor’s next film, his first look of his next film Rang De was released earlier today. Buzz is that he might join hands with Trivikram Srinivas. At a promotional event of the film Bheeshma, Nithiin called Ala Vaikunthapurramloo director Trivikram Srinivas a torchbearer. The director is known to be a close associate of the actor.

