Nithiin calls wife Shalini 'mine' on their second wedding anniversary with an adorable PIC

Telugu actor Nithiin, who married his long-time girlfriend Shalini in 2020, is celebrating his second wedding anniversary today. The actor took to his social media handle and shared an adorable pic with his wife and called her 'mine'. He penned a simple yet cute birthday note and all we can is awww.

Nithiin took to social mediaa and shared a pic with Shalini and wrote, "Mine Happy Anniversary to us." Shalini also throwback pic with Nithiin and penned a note, which read, "ll of me loves all of you to another year." It was an arranged-cum-love marriage for Nithiin and Shalini. The couple knew each other for four years and when they told their families about their liking for each other, they agreed immediately. The Tollywood star tied the knot with Shalini Kandukuri in July 2020 in an intimate ceremony. Their wedding was attended by only close family members.

Meanwhile, currently, Nithiin is gearing up to entertain the audiences with his upcoming action entertainer Macherla Niyojakavargam. Billed to be a pucca mass and commercial entertainer with political elements, the film features Krithi Shetty as the leading lady and is directed by MS Raja Shekhar Reddy. Nithiin's action entertainer Macherla Niyojakavargam was initially scheduled to release on April 29 but got postponed. Now, the film is set to hit the theaters on August 12, 2022.

The upbeat single Ra Ra Reddy I'm Ready!, which waa released, is trending among music lovers. Picturized on Nithiin and Anjali, the song looks like a perfect party number. Mahati Swara Sagar composed this track, while Lipsika crooned it. The lyrics of the single have been penned by Kasarla Shyam.

