Nithiin cuts wife Shalini's birthday cake as she isolates due to COVID-19; Actor says 'love has no barriers'

This pandemic has brought all of us closer to our loved ones in a way we could have never even imagined. The latest example of this is Telugu actor Nithiin and his wife Shalini Kandukuri. As Shalini Kandukuri tested COVID-19 positive and is isolating herself at home, Nithiin made her birthday a special one.

The actor cut the birthday cake on behalf of his better-half while she enjoyed the festivities from the window. Posting a video of the unique celebration on Twitter, Nithiin wrote, “COVID has barriers…But LOVE has no BARRIERS..HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY LOVERed heart LIFE lo 1st time nuvvu negative kavalani korukuntunnanu”. The Tollywood star tied the knot with Shalini Kandukuri in July 2020 in an intimate ceremony. Their wedding was attended by only close family members

Check out the video below:

On the work front, Nithiin will share screen space with Krithi Shetty in much awaited movie Macherla Niyojakavargam. Directed by debut filmmaker M S Raja Shekhar Reddy, the film will hit the silver screens on April 29, 2022. The music for the film has been composed by Mahathi Swara Sagar and cinematography has been done by Prasad Murella. The film is produced by Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy under Sreshth Movies Banner. Meanwhile, Nithiin was last seen in the dark comedy Maestro which was released in September 2021 on an OTT platform.