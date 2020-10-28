Nithiin to feature in the upcoming remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum with Pawan Kalyan?

The news reports state that Nithiin will feature as another lead in the upcoming Telugu remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum.

The latest news reports state that the Bheeshma actor Nithiin will star in an upcoming film which is a remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum with Pawan Kalyan in the lead. The news reports state that the popular southern actor Nithiin will feature as another lead in the upcoming Telugu remake of the Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon starrer, Ayyappanum Koshiyum. There is a strong buzz in the southern film industry that the Power Star will be essaying the role of the cop.

The Malayalam drama, Ayyappanum Koshiyum had proved to be a massive blockbuster hit at the box office. The news reports further go on to add that the actor cum politician Pawan Kalyan is looking forward to the release of his upcoming film called Vakeel Saab. The film is helmed by ace director Venu Sriram. The news reports state that the lead actor Pawan Kalyan will resume the shoot of the upcoming film on November 1. The makers recently shared the first look poster of the much awaited drama.

The film Vakeel Saab is a remake of Bollywood drama Pink. This film featured megastar Amitabh Bachchan. The Power Star will essay the lawyer's role which was originally essayed by the Bollywood superstar, Amitabh Bachchan. The news reports further go on to add that the Pawan Kalyan starrer will also feature actress Shruti Haasan in a key role.

(ALSO READ: Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab teaser to release on Diwali?)

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :tollywood net

Share your comment ×