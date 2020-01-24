Nithiin gearing up for his destination wedding; Guest list finalised

Actor Nithiin, who will be seen in Bheeshma, is all set to get married to his love lady on April 15. They have finalised the guest list.

Young actor Nithiin is all set to tie knots with the love of his life. He will be having a destination wedding in Dubai. Apparently, the wedding will be attended only by kin and kith of the actor and his soon-to-be wife. According to media reports, the preparations for the wedding are in full swing. Right from the wedding venue to the guest list, everything is finalized for the actor’s marriage. The couple will host a pre-wedding celebrities on 15th April and the wedding and reception will happen on 16th April. Media reports suggest that Nithiin and Shalini were friends the last four years and it was their family that initiated the wedding talks, to which they agreed immediately.

Apparently, there will be just 50-60 guests for the wedding and reception. Nithiin and his family have already started sending invitations to their guests. Nithiin has also started to book flight tickers to their guests, who will be there for the wedding.

Meanwhile, Nithiin is busy with the shoot of his next movie Bheeshma, in which he will be seen sharing the screen space with Kannada beauty Rashmika Mandanna. Directed by Venky Kudumula, the film is being produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainments. Mahati Sagar has been roped in to compose music. Nithiin will also be seen as the lead actor in Chandrasekar Yeleti’s untitled directorial and Rang De, which will be directed by Venky Atluri.

Read More