Nithiin to get married on April 16 to his soulmate? WEDDING DETAILS INSIDE

One of the Tollywood’s most talented and eligible bachelors, actor Nithiin who will be seen next in Bheeshma, is all set to tie the knot in April 2020, Yes, according to media reports, Nithiin is set to enter wedlock in a couple of months and it’s an arranged-cum-love marriage. The young star will be having a destination wedding in Dubai, to be attended only by the close friends and family members. A report in Deccan Chronical reveals the wedding preparations are in full swing. From wedding venue to guest list, everything is all set for the actor's marriage.

The pre-wedding celebrities will kick-start from April 15 followed by the wedding on April 16 and reception. DC quoted a source saying, "It’s an arranged-cum-love marriage. Nithiin and Shalini have known each other for the last four years and when their families proposed that they get married, they agreed immediately..The actor’s parents are very happy about the decision."

“Nithiin’s parents have started making the wedding arrangements and they have booked the popular Palazo Versace hotel in Dubai. The pre-wedding celebrations will be held at the same venue on April 15, the source revealed further.



However, there is no official word regarding the same from the actor over the same. To unreversed, last year, Nithiin spilled the beans about his wedding plans. The Bheeshma actor revealed he will tie the knot in 2020.

meanwhile, the Nithiin and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Bheeshma will hit the big screen on February 21. The film is helmed by Venky Kudumula.

Credits :Deccan Chronicle

