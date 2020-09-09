Nithiin gifts a luxury car to Bheeshma director Venky Kudumula on his birthday; See PHOTO

On the birthday of Bheeshma's director Venky Kudumula, Tollywood star Nithiin gifted the director with a luxury car a couple of days after Prabhas gifted a luxury car to his trainer.

Nithiin’s 2020 started on a high note with the success of his latest film Bheeshma, directed by Venky Kudumula. The director made his debut with the film Chalo. The film was released in February and turned out to be a huge success at the box office. Director Venky Kudumula celebrated his birthday yesterday and he got an unexpected gift from his hero Nithiin, who presented him a brand new luxury Range Rover car.

The director took to his Twitter space and shared the happy news with his followers and thanked Nithiin for the huge surprise. Sharing a photo with Nithiin and the car, he wrote, ''When u make a best film with the best person, best things happen! Thank you so much for this best birthday gift @actor_nithiin anna.. Love u loads..'' In his earlier interviews, Nithiin had opened up about how he was mightily impressed with Venky Kudumula’s style of filmmaking. He had lauded the director and marvelled that he knows the pulse of the audience very well.

The film Bheeshma managed to get good reviews with fans and critics alike. Several fans commented that the director managed to bring back the old charm of Nithiin in the film. Meanwhile, it is being reported that Venky Kudumula is likely to team up with superstar Ram Charan for an action entertainer. This movie will be bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. Ram Charan will start working on this project after the completion of his upcoming film RRR.

Credits :Twitter

