Nithiin & Krithi Shetty starrer Macherla Niyojakavargam shoot wraps up; To release on August 12

Nithiin's next Macherla Niyojakavargam with Krithi Shetty is one of the most awaited films in Tollywood. The shoot of the film has now been wrapped up except for one song, which will be filmed soon. The talkie part and post production work are underway as the film is nearing release very soon.

The makers shared a new poster featuring Nithiin and Krithi to announce the wrap-up of the film. Fans are super pumped for the film as Nithiin will be seen in full-fledged action role as IAS officer after a long time. No major updates on the film have been announced so far. As the shooting is wrapped up, cinephiles are expecting updates now.

Macherla Niyojakavargam is directed by MS Raja Shekhar Reddy. The film is produced by Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy on Sreshth Movies in association with Aditya Movies. Mahathi Swara Sagar is the music director. Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy are producing the movie on Sreshth Movies banner. Rajkumar Akella presents the movie billed to be a pucca mass and commercial entertainer with political elements. The movie is being made on high budget with lavish production standards and top-notch technicalities. The team will opt for aggressive promotions and they will be coming up with updates on regular basis.

Prasad Murella is the cinematographer. Mamidala Thirupathi has provided dialogues and Sahi Suresh is the art director. Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao is the editor. Nithiin's action entertainer Macherla Niyojakavargam was initially scheduled to release on April 29 but got postponed. Now, the film is set to hit the theaters on August 12, 2022.