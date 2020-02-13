  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Nithiin to marry Shalini post release of Bheeshma; Grand ceremony to take place in Dubai on THIS date

While the audience is looking forward to see what's in stores next with Bheeshma, the news about Nithiin's marriage with a family friend Shalini has hit the headlines.
3403 reads Mumbai
Nithiin to marry Shalini post release of Bheeshma; Grand ceremony to take place in Dubai on THIS date Nithiin to marry Shalini post release of Bheeshma; Grand ceremony to take place in Dubai on THIS date
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Telugu star Nithiin is looking forward to the release of his upcoming film, Bheeshma starring Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead. The romantic drama is all set to hit screens on February 21. While the audience is looking forward to see what's in stores next with Bheeshma, the news about Nithiin's marriage with a family friend Shalini has hit the headlines. Nithiin is set to tie the knot with Shalini on April 16, 2020. Yes, the actor will marry in April in Dubai and reportedly, a Pasupu Kumkuma programme will be conducted on February 15 in Hyderabad. 

The grand preparations for the wedding have already kick-started and the bookings for the same are done in Dubai. Nithiin and Shalini know each other for four years now and apparently, it is an arranged-cum-love marriage. According to media reports, the actor's partner is pursuing her Masters in Business and Management (MBM). Meanwhile, Nithiin is expected to make an official announcement soon about him getting to his soulmate Shalini.

Also Read: From having a speech disorder to marriage pressure from family: Lesser known facts about actor Nithiin 

Meanwhile, the first round of Bheeshma's promotions have began. Recently, Nithiin along with Rashmika Mandanna and the entire team of Bheeshma shared a group picture from the sets. He wrote, "Last day of shoot for #bheeshma :( Its been awhile since I’ve felt this way, makes me really sad but at the same time so proud to be a part of such a fun film. But this is not the last you guys- You will see us all very soon reuniting in a much bigger way!" 

Credits :Tollywood.Net

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement