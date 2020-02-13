Nithiin to marry Shalini post release of Bheeshma; Grand ceremony to take place in Dubai on THIS date

While the audience is looking forward to see what's in stores next with Bheeshma, the news about Nithiin's marriage with a family friend Shalini has hit the headlines.

Telugu star Nithiin is looking forward to the release of his upcoming film, Bheeshma starring Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead. The romantic drama is all set to hit screens on February 21. While the audience is looking forward to see what's in stores next with Bheeshma, the news about Nithiin's marriage with a family friend Shalini has hit the headlines. Nithiin is set to tie the knot with Shalini on April 16, 2020. Yes, the actor will marry in April in Dubai and reportedly, a Pasupu Kumkuma programme will be conducted on February 15 in Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, the first round of Bheeshma's promotions have began. Recently, Nithiin along with Rashmika Mandanna and the entire team of Bheeshma shared a group picture from the sets. He wrote, "Last day of shoot for #bheeshma :( Its been awhile since I’ve felt this way, makes me really sad but at the same time so proud to be a part of such a fun film. But this is not the last you guys- You will see us all very soon reuniting in a much bigger way!"

