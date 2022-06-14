Nithiin pens a heartfelt note as he clocks 20 glorious years in Tollywood: Can't describe how I'm feeling

Nithiin is one such actor in Tollywood, who has made his way into the industry at an early age and continues to entertain the audience with his every movie. While many actors shy away from doing unconventional scripts, the actor is all in for it. Nithiin maintains a fine balance between commercial movies and unconventional flicks. Today, Nithiin clocked 20 glorious years in Tollywood as he made his debut movie Jayam released.

Remembering his 2 decades journey as an actor, Nithiin penned an heartfelt note to thank everyone who had been part of his journey. The actor took to his Twitter handle and penned a note, which read, "Dear Friends. 20 years ago, I embarked on my journey with JAYAM, which was my first film. Words simply can't describe how I'm feeling today but I will try. Firstly, I sincerely thank Teja garu for giving me my first break, recognizing the actor in me.I thank all the directors, producers, actors, technicians, staff and crew of every film I worked on. Without you, I wouldn't be where I am today. I'm grateful for this beautiful journey and thank everyone who sailed with me, by supporting and believing in me, through the highs and lows. Your love kept me going. Last, but not the least, heartfelt gratitude to my fans who sustained me by their unfading faith. LOVE ALWAYS NITHIIN."

Nithiin's debut movie Jayam is a classic love story in Tollywood as audiences loved it. The actor's chocolaty looks and cute innocence in the role of Venkataramana stole the hearts of the audiences. The innocent love story, chemistry, and music struck the right chord among audiences and the film is still remembered by Telugu audiences. Gopichand made his debut in the industry as the antagonist with this movie and his brutish maniac made him the favourite antagonist of Telugu audiences. And post this, Telugu fans are still waiting to see Gopichand as an antagonist, that's how to to that the film, actors and their performances made 20 years ago.

Directed by Teja, Sada was the female lead of the film. Jayam was successful for many reasons, with the beautiful music by R. P. Patnaik being one of the reasons. Songs like Evvaru Emanna, Priyathama and Ranu Raanu were chartbusters.

Meanwhile, currently, Nithiin is gearing up to entertain the audiences with his upcoming action entertainer Macherla Niyojakavargam. Billed to be a pucca mass and commercial entertainer with political elements, the film features Krithi Shetty as the leading lady and is directed by MS Raja Shekhar Reddy.

