Nithiin pens a heartwarming note as Jayam completes 19 years: It is the most unforgettable journey

Directed by Teja, Jayam had Nithiin, Sadha, and Gopichand playing the lead roles.

Nithiin is one of the most popular stars of Tollywood. He has also been active on social media, treating us regularly with updates about his film. In his recent post, Nithiin has penned a heartwarming post as his film Jayam completes 19 years. Calling the film an unforgettable journey, he thanked his fans for the immense support and love. He also thanked the director Teja and stated that he will be grateful forever.

He wrote, “#JAYAM completes 19 years today. The journey of this movie will always be the most unforgettable memory. The immense support n love spread thru my fans is immeasurable, a big thanks 2 all of them 4 believing in me and special mention 2 my director TEJA sir forever grateful...” Meanwhile, Nithiin was last seen in the film Rang De with Keerthy Suresh. The

film was received well by the Tollywood fans.

#JAYAM completes 19 years today.The journey of this movie will always be the most unforgettable memoryThe immense support n love spread thru my fans is immeasurable,a big thanks 2 all of them 4 believing in me and special mention 2 my dir TEJA sir forever grateful.. pic.twitter.com/NJfZWiLWkk — nithiin (@actor_nithiin) June 14, 2021

He will be next seen in the Tollywood remake of the Hindi film Andhadhun. Nithiin will reprise Ayushmann Khurrana’s role as the blind musician and the first look of the actor is out. Tamannaah Bhatia plays a crucial role in the film and will be stepping in 's shoes from the original. Nabha Natesh is the leading lady opposite Nithiin, the original role was played by Radhika Apte. N Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy are producing the film, while Rajkumar Akella is presenting it. The film has cinematography by J Yuvraj.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×