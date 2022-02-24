Nithiin pens a nostalgic note as his romantic drama Ishq completes a decade

Telugu heartthrob Nithiin has been reminiscing his milestone movies. Recently, the actor marked a decade of his romantic flick Ishq. Posting a poster from the film, Niithin penned the note, “It’s so overwhelming as I think that it’s been 10 years of this beautiful movie #Ishq. The credits go to my director @vikramkkumar @pcsreeram sir @anuprubens and my costar @nithyamenen and all the cast and crew. Thanking each and everyone for all the love towards the movie!”

Two days ago, the star commemorated the mahurat of his debut project Jayam. Taking to social media, Nithiin wrote, “20 years ago on this very same day on FEB 22nd 2002 at 2.22p.m JAYAM’s muhurtham was held!! Time just flew!! Thanku al 4 ur unconditional love and support guys!! N heres wishing my director TEJA sir a very happy birthday and thank u soo much for launching me as an actor.”

Check out the post below:

Vikram Kumar directed the chocolate boy Nithiin in Ishq with production handled by Vikram Goud under the banner Shresht Movies. Nithya Menen was the leading lady in the film and Ajay was seen in a pivotal role. P. C. Sreeram took care of the cinematography, while the music of the film was composed by Anup Rubens.

The romantic drama released on 24 February 2012 and took the box office by storm. The movie went on to become one of the highest-grossing films of 2012. Seeing it as a promising storyline, the film was later remade in Odia with the title Akhire Akhire, in Bengali with the name Aashiqui, and in Tamil as Uyire Uyire.