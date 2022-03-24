Nithiin to play IAS officer in Macherla Niyojakavargam; First look out on March 26

Nithiin's upcoming film is one of the most anticipated in Tollywood as he will be seen in a never seen before avatar. While the shoot is progressing steadily, today the makers announced an exciting update. The actor will be seen in the role of an IAS officer and the first look will be released on 26 March at 10: 08 AM.

The makers of the film took Twitter and shared a poster, which read, “The following post of an IAS officer is ordered with immediate effect – Sri N . Siddharth Reddy , IAS (2022) is posted as District Collector of Guntur District. Taking his FIRST CHRGE on 26th March at 10:08 AM.” The order copy is full of blood marks and it designates the challenges the protagonist is going to face as District Collector in Guntur.

Macherla Niyojakavargam is directed by MS Raja Shekhar Reddy. Krithi Shetty and Catherine Tresa areis roped to play the leading lady opposite Nithiin. The movie is produced by Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy under the Sreshth Movies banner. Mahathi Swara Sagar is the music director.

Billed to be a pucca mass and commercial entertainer with political elements. The movie also boasts of a stellar cast and will have leading craftsmen working for it. Nithiin recently finished shooting for an exciting action episode of Macherla Niyojakavargam composed by Anal Arasu master, followed by a super mass dance number choreographed by Jani master.

