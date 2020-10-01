  1. Home
Nithiin, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Prakash Varrier's starrer titled Check; Prelook RELEASED

The pre-look poster was announced by Acharya director Korataka Siva. In June 2019, it was announced that Chandra Sekhar Yeleti and Nithiin will be collaborating for a film.
The pre-look poster of Nithiin’s next film directed by Chandra Sekhar Yeleti was launched by popular director Koratala Siva on Thursday evening. In the poster, what we see is cuffed hands. Sharing it Koratala Siva wished the team good luck and wrote, “Happy and delighted to launch the title and pre look launch of my favourite director #ChandraSekharYeleti and @actor_nithiin’s movie. Wishing all the best to #BhavyaCreations.” (sic).

With the prelook poster, it is assumed that Nithiin will be playing someone with a rough outlook and it hints that the film will be a prison drama. For the unversed, Chandra Sekhar Yeleti is known for making nail-biting films like Aithe, Anukokunda Oka Roju, Prayanam and more. In June 2019, it was announced that the director and Nithiin will be collaborating for a film. When the film was launched, Priya Prakash Varrier was also seen in the photos that surfaced online.

Apparently, she will be one of the film’s leading ladies along with Rakul Preet Singh. MM Keeravani will be composing the music for the film. Apart from this, Nithiin has a line up of films in his kitty including Venky Atluri’s Rang De with Keerthy Suresh and the Telugu remake of Bollywood hit Andhadhun by Merlapaka Gandhi with Nabha Natesh and Tamannaah Bhatia. He will also be seen playing the lead role in Power Peta directed by Sriram Raghavan. Nithiin was last seen in Venky Kudumula’s Bheeshma with Rashmika Mandanna.

