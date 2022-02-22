Nithiin recalls the mahurat of his debut project 'Jayam'; Wishes director Teja on his birthday

Telugu star Nithiin made a way into our hearts with his 2002 debut film Jayam. What you might not know is that the mahurat for the project was held on 22 February 2002. The date holds a special place in Nithiin’s heart. Spilling his emotions on social media, the actor penned a Twitter post to celebrate the day.

Sharing a poster from Jayam, the actor wrote, “20 years ago on this very same day on FEB 22nd 2002 at 2.22p.m JAYAM’s muhurtham was held!! Time just flew!! Thanku al 4 ur unconditional love and support guys!! N heres wishing my director TEJA sir a very happy birthday and thank u soo much for launchin me as an actor”.

Check out the post below:

Nithiin got the first chance to showcase his acting skills under the direction of Teja. Produced under the banner, Chitram Movies, the film also starred Sadha and Gopichand. Having received amazing reviews from viewers and critics, the film was remade by M. Raja in Tamil with the same in 2003.

The film is a love tale between Sujatha and Venkat. Their love is tested as Sujatha’s parents arrange to get her married to her rich childhood mate.

From first to next, Nithiin will share screen space with Krithi Shetty in their much-awaited outing Macherla Niyojakavargam. Directed by debutant filmmaker M S Raja Shekhar Reddy, the film will hit the silver screens on April 29, 2022. The music for the film has been scored by Mahathi Swara Sagar and the cinematography has been performed by Prasad Murella.

