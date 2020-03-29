Nithiin requests his fans not to celebrate his birthday; Releases official statement on his wedding

As there is nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak, Nithiin has cancelled all his plans and has also requested his fans not to celebrate his birthday.

Tollywood star Nithiin was last seen in Bheeshma opposite Rashmika Mandanna. The film received immense response from the audience and critics alike. The Telugu star decided to double the celebration on birthday, March 30. However, as there is nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak, Nithiin has cancelled all his plans and has also requested his fans not to celebrate his birthday. The actor has also postponed his wedding with Shalini, which was scheduled on April 16. The couple had planned a destination wedding in Dubai.

Nithiin released an official statement and requested his fans to refrain from celebrating his birthday tomorrow. “Due to corona crisis and lockdown situations across the country, I have decided not to celebrate my birthday,” he wrote in the official statement. He further also mentioned, “Besides that, I’ve decided to postpone my wedding from April 16th. This is the right time to show patriotism just by staying at home."

Youth Star @actor_nithiin requesting his fans not to celebrate his birthday which is tomorrow. Also his wedding on April 16th has been postponed due to #Lockdown.He is urging, Together we can fight against #Corona by staying safe at home. #StayAtHomeAndStaySafe pic.twitter.com/Tq9OBI2Fkm — BARaju (@baraju_SuperHit) March 29, 2020

On the work front, Nithiin will be seen opposite Keerthy Suresh in their upcoming film, Rang De. The makers released the first look today, and Keerthy Suresh and Nithiin's chemistry is magical.

Wishing Nithiin 'Happy Birthday' in advance, Keerthy tweeted, "Wishing you a Happy quarantine birthday Arjun!."

Check out Range De motion poster below:

