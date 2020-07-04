Nithiin’s engagement to Tovino Thomas’ second baby: Good news from the South celebs in the first half of 2020

With the wedding bells chiming loud since January 2020, and celebrities announcing the birth of their kids, the first half of the year has given us a handful of good news to cherish and look forward to for the rest of the year.

The year 2020 has given new tough challenges which we have never faced before. However, there has been no scarcity for good news when it comes to celebrities in the South. With the wedding bells chiming loud since January 2020, and celebrities announcing the birth of their kids, the first half of the year has given us a handful of good news to cherish and look forward to for the rest of the year. Here is a list of engagement, weddings and new birth news that the South celebrities treated us with. Take a look at the below list for a round-up of all the good things that happened in the lives of the South stars.

1. Nikhil Siddhartha and Pallavi’s wedding

Tollywood actor Nikhil Siddhartha tied the knot with his girlfriend Dr Shalini in a private ceremony on May 14. They both were dating for more than a year before taking their relationship to the next level. The wedding ceremony was a private affair as it happened during the lockdown period.

2. Vanitha Vijayakumar and Peter Paul’s wedding

Tamil Bigg Boss 3 fame Vanitha Vijaykumar and Peter Paul got married On June 27. In the presence of their close friends and family, the couple exchanged wedding vows and wedding rings in a simple yet elegant ceremony. The couple had a Christian ceremony and the wedding photos and videos showed the couple flaunting their radiant smiles.

3. Dil Raju and Tejaswini's wedding

Popular Telugu producer Dil Raju married Tejaswini in a low-key ceremony in Nizamabad on May 10th. The marriage was a low-key ceremony in the presence of close family members and some friends of the couple. This is Dil Raju’s second marriage. His daughter from his first marriage supervised the whole ceremony.

4. Ashwin Raja and Vidyasree’s wedding

Kollywood actor Ashwin Raja, who rose to fame after his role in the megahit film Kumki, tied the knot with his long term girlfriend Vidyasree on June 24th in Chennai. The wedding was an intimate affair with only close family and friends in the guest list due to the lockdown for the pandemic COVID-19.

5. Yogi Babu and Manju Bhargavi’s wedding

Yogi Babu, who is a popular face in Kollywood cinema, got hitched on February 5th. He got married to Manju Bhargavi in a private ceremony at Murugan Temple in Thiruttani, Tamil Nadu. The wedding ceremony was attended by Yogi Babu's close friends and family members. He had plans to host a grand reception in March, which did not happen due to the lockdown.

6. Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s engagement

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj got engaged in a simple yet elegant ceremony on May 20. South stars Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya took part in the ceremony. Reports suggest that the duo will tie the knot by the end of this year.

7. Niithin and Shalini’s engagement

On February 15, Tollywood star Nithiin and Shalini got engaged in a grand affair. Their wedding was reportedly planned to take place in April in Dubai. However, it did not happen due to ongoing lockdown. Some reports suggest that they will get married in July in a hush-hush ceremony.

8. Miya George and Ashwin Philip’s engagement

Malayalam actor Miya George, who is known for her roles in Mollywood films including Driving License, Red Wine, Memories and Vishudhan, got engaged to Ashwin Philip, a businessman on June 2. The simple yet beautiful ceremony took place in Kerala’s Kottayam which was attended by a few family members and friends due to the ongoing pandemic.

9. Meera and Vishnu’s engagement

TV anchor Meera and her fiancé Vishnu exchanged rings in a beautiful engagement ceremony on January 7. The wedding was supposed to happen in June. It has still not been announced yet whether the wedding date is postponed or if they will get hitched soon in a simple ceremony.

10. Tovino Thomas’s second baby Tovino Thomas took to Instagram on June 6 and announced the birth of his son. He tied the knot with his longterm girlfriend Lidiya on October 24, 2014. His elder daughter, Izza Thomas was born in the year 2016. 11. GV Prakash’s first Baby Composer-actor GV Prakash Kumar and his wife singer Saindhavi welcomed their first child, a baby girl on April 20. GV Prakash and Saindhavi got married in 2013 in a grand wedding ceremony held in Chennai. 12. Alya Manasa and Sanjeev’s first baby TV series Raja Rani fame Alya Manasa and Sanjeev were blessed with a baby girl on March 21. The couple named their child Aila Syed. 13. Divyaa Unni’s third baby Yesteryear actor Divyaa Unni welcomed her third child – a baby girl on January 30. In 2018, Divyaa got married to an engineer from the USA, Arun Kumar. The couple moved to Houston and Divyaa has started a dance school there. She has two daughters from her first marriage. 14. Daniel Annie Pope’s first baby Tamil Bigg Boss 2 fame Daniel Annie Pope, who shot to fame with his performance in Idharkku Thaane Aasaipattai Baalakumara announced that he and his wife Denisha have been blessed with a baby boy. The couple welcomed their first child on June 28. 15. Nakkhul and Sruti’s baby shower Kollywood’s popular actor Nakkhul and his wife Sruti are awaiting the birth of their first child. Recently, they announced on social media that they were expecting and they shared photos of Sruti from her low key baby shower.

