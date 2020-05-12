Nithiin’s Power Petta: COVID 19 lockdown crisis causes budget issue to the mega budget film? Find out

Tollywood star Nithiin's next film Power Petta to get budgeting problem due to the COVID 19 lockdown.

Tollywood star Nithiin is finally on a steady phase in her career in the entertainment industry. Nithiin’s friend Krishna Chaitanya has scripted Power Peta for him, which will reportedly be released as a 2-film-series. The bilingual film will be released in Telugu and Tamil languages. It was reported earlier that the makers of Power Peta were planning to produce the film at a whopping budget of Rs 90 crores. Now, reports suggest that the lockdown crisis might affect the film’s budget plan.

Nithiin was last seen in Bheeshma, which hit the big screens in February. Rashmika Mandanna played the female lead in the film. The Venky Kudumula directorial received positive response by audience and critics alike. Malgudi Days famed actor Anant Nag made a comeback to Telugu cinema with Bheeshma. As far as the technical team is concerned, the film’s music was composed by Sagar Mahati, while Sai Sriram cranked the camera, and editing was done by Navin Nooli.

He made the headlines recently after he donated Rs 20 lakh as an aid during the ongoing crisis of COVID-19. His donation came after FEFSI released a statement urging everyone in the entertainment industry to come forward and donate as a contribution to help the daily wage workers in the industry. The young Telugu hero donated the money to Chief Minister Relief Fund for fighting against COVID-19 Coronavirus.

