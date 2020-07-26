  1. Home
Nithiin & Shalini Wedding: Actor spotted with his family at Falaknuma Palace; Wears red sherwani with a mask

Nithiin has been spotted along with his family members as the actor arrives at his wedding destination. Check out the pictures.
3910 reads Mumbai Updated: July 26, 2020 08:34 pm
Nithiin & Shalini Wedding: Actor spotted with his family at Falaknuma Palace; Wears red sherwani with a maskNithiin & Shalini Wedding: Actor spotted with his family at Falaknuma Palace; Wears red sherwani with a mask
Nithiin and his ladylove Shalini finally got engaged on July 22, 2020, much to the rejoice of their fans. The engagement ceremony of the adorable couple had happened in the presence of their family members. The actor had taken to social media and gave a glimpse of his engagement ceremony with Shalini. It was also announced that the Bheeshma actor and Shalini will be bound in their eternal bond on July 26, 2020, at a beautiful destination situated in Hyderabad.

And now, we have chanced upon the exclusive pictures of Nithiin and his family members as they arrive at the Falaknuma palace in the city for his special day. The actor is seen wearing an embellished red sherwani along with a matching mask as he adopts all precautionary measures ahead of the wedding. Well, Shalini is missing from the scene as of now but we are sure that the pictures of the amazing couple will be out soon!

Meanwhile, check out the latest pictures of Nithiin and his family below:

It has been earlier reported that the South star had personally invited Telangana’s honorable Chief Minister, K Chandrashekar Rao to his wedding. On the professional front, Nithiin was last seen in the movie Bheeshma. His next project is titled Rang De and that also features Keerthy Suresh as the female lead. It has been directed by Venky Atluri. He has one more movie lined up that has been helmed by Chandra Sekhar Yeleti.

Also Read: Nithiin & Shalini's Engagement: Couple exchange rings ahead of their wedding; Check out their beautiful moment

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

