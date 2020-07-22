  1. Home
Nithiin & Shalini's Engagement: Couple exchange rings ahead of their wedding; Check out their beautiful moment

One can see in the picture, Nithiin and Shalini looking happy like never before as they exchanged rings in the presence of their family members.
3041 reads Mumbai Updated: July 22, 2020 04:36 pm
Nithiin & Shalini's Engagement: Couple exchange rings ahead of their wedding; Check out their beautiful momentNithiin & Shalini's Engagement: Couple exchange rings ahead of their wedding; Check out their beautiful moment
Ahead of their wedding, Tollywood couple Nithiin and Shalini got engaged today, July 22. The couple exchanged rings in presence of their family members today and fans have been showering them with best wishes. Nithiin took to Twitter and shared this lovely news with his fans and also shared a beautiful picture from their engagement ceremony. One can see in the picture, Nithiin and Shalini looking happy like never before as they exchange rings. The Bheeshma actor picked traditional outfit while his fiance looked pretty in a red saree. Nithiin Reddy and his fiance Shalini Kandukari will tie the knot on July 26 at 8:30 pm in Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, congratulations are in order for the adorable couple. Varun Tej, Lakshmi Manchu are among the close friends from the film industry who congratulated Nithiin on Twitter. Lakshmi Manchu wrote, "So so pretty congratsssssss...." Well, Nithiin had planned a big fat destination wedding in Dubai. However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the families had to change the plans. The wedding will take place now in the city itself and the preparations for the same are in full swing. Reportedly, very few celebs from the film industry will grace the occasion due to new guidelines by the government. 

Check out Nithiin's Twitter post below: 

Nithiin has also invited Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for his wedding on July 26. The actor visited him and personally invited for his wedding with Shalini. 

On the work front, Nithiin was last seen in Bheeshma opposite Rashmika Mandanna. The actor has quite a few films in the kitty including Rang De, directed by Venky Atluri. The film stars Keerthy Suresh in the female lead role. 

