Nithiin shares memorable PHOTOS alongside Keerthy Suresh & others as the team finishes a shoot schedule

Nithiin has posed alongside actress Keerthy Suresh. The pictures also feature the director of the film Venky Atluri.

The well known actor from the southern film industry, Nithiin has shared some happy pictures on his Twitter handle as he completed shooting a schedule for his upcoming film called Rang De. The actor has posed alongside the film's female lead, Keerthy Suresh. The pictures feature the director of the film Venky Atluri. The much awaited film has P. C. Sreeram as its cinematographer. The film's production has been done by Sithara Entertainments.

The production house had previously shared pictures from the sets of the film after the cast and crew resumed its filming work. The popular actor Nithiin is clicked in a casual avatar. The actor is seen donning a black coloured t-shirt. The National Award winning actress Keerthy Suresh is seen wearing a denim jacket. The actor who featured in the super hit film Bheeshma enjoys a massive fan following on his social media handles. The blockbuster film Bheeshma also featured the Dear Comrade actress Rashmika Mandanna.

The fans and followers of Nithiin and Keerthy Suresh are now eagerly looking forward to watching their sizzling and fabulous chemistry on the silver screen.

The makers of Rang De are planning to release the film on Sankranthi 2021. The fans and film audiences are very excited about the film. Nithiin wrote in his tweet, "Another schedule of #Rangde completed safe and sound! @pcsreeram @KeerthyOfficial @dirvenky_atluri @vamsi84 @SitharaEnts." The teaser of the upcoming film was unveiled some time back and the fans are curious to know what the film has to offer.

