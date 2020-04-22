Nithiin starrer Rang De a remake of the 2015 Malayalam movie Charlie? Find Out

As per some reports, Nithiin starrer Rang De happens to be a remake of the 2015 Malayalam movie featuring Dulquer Salmaan. Read on to know more.

South star Nithiin is still basking with happiness as his latest release Bheeshma has received a positive response from the audience. It was released in February and also featured Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. The best part that the romantic comedy has been declared a blockbuster hit. And there’s one more news for the ardent fans of the actor – Bheeshma will soon be streaming at the OTT platforms too within a few days starting from April 25, 2020.

As for Nithiin, he is currently gearing up for his next movie which is titled Rang De. He had even begun shooting for the movie which has been directed by Venky Atluri. However, its shoot has been stalled as of now owing to the indefinite lockdown imposed in the country because of the Coronavirus pandemic. Now, as per the latest reports, its storyline is inspired by the 2015 Malayalam movie Charlie featuring Dulquer Salmaan and Parvathy in the lead roles.

Meanwhile, check out the first motion poster of Rang De below:

As per sources close to Rang De’s unit, it won’t be even wrong to call it a remake of the same. For the unversed, the movie features Keerthy Suresh as the female lead. As for the latest reports, we can call them mere speculations of late as there has been no official confirmation about the same. Talking about Charlie, the romantic drama has been co-produced by Joju George and Martin Prakkat. The latter has also directed the movie which went on to become a huge hit at that time.

