As Nithiin turns a year old, wife Shalini shares cute pics & a birthday note to wish the 'love of her life'

Tollywood actor Nithiin is celebrating his birthday today. The actor's wife took to her Instagram handle and penned a sweet birthday note with happy pics. The couple can be seen looking super cute as they posed for pics twinning in hues of green and happy smiles. These pics scream love and we just can't stop looking at how adorable they are.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shalini wrote, "Happy Birthday to the love of my life @actor_nithiin." Nithiin and Shalini are one of the most adorable pairs we have in Tollywood. The couple got married in 2020 during the pandemic and have been setting major relationship goals with their cute chemistry.

It’s was an arranged-cum-love marriage for Nithiin and Shalini. The couple knew each other for four years and when they told their families about their liking for each other, they agreed immediately.

In July 2020, Nithiin tied the knot with Shalini Kandukuri at the Falaknuma Palace Hotel in Hyderabad. The wedding ceremony was a close-knit affair with only family members and a few friends in attendance, due to Coronavirus and subsequent lockdown. A few Tollywood celebs like Trivikram Srinivas, Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej, Varun Tej, and Kartikeya Gummakonda attended to bless the couple.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nithiin will share screen space with Krithi Shetty in the much-awaited movie Macherla Niyojakavargam. Directed by debut filmmaker M S Raja Shekhar Reddy, the film will hit the silver screens on July 8th.. Today, on the occasion of his birthday, the makers released the teaser and promises a perfect mass action entertainer.

