Nithiin ups his PDA game as he shares his wife Shalini’s photo on her birthday; Take a look

Nithiin took to his social media space and shared a photo with his wife Shalini while wishing her a happy birthday.

Tollywood star Nithiin is one of the Telugu celebrities who tied the knot during the pandemic. His wedding was a grand affair and it was attended by some big names of the T-town including Pawan Kalyan. Nithiin very rarely shares photos with his significant other on social media, but whenever he does, it always grabbed the attention.

On one such occasion, Nithiin shared a photo with his wife Shalini while wishing her on her birthday. In the photo, they both can be seen wearing neon glasses and partying. Sharing it, Nithiin wrote, “Happy Birthday to my lovely wife! The happiest parts of my day are the times I've spent with you. Here’s to a lifetime of being in love with you.” As soon as the photo was shared on line, his fans took to the comments section and shared their wishes to Shalini.

See his Tweet here:

Happy Birthday to my lovely wife! The happiest parts of my day are the times I've spent with you. Here’s to a lifetime of being in love with you. pic.twitter.com/HmtQuGITAD — nithiin (@actor_nithiin) January 7, 2021

Also Read: PHOTOS: Shruti Haasan aces an all black casual look as she is papped at Hyderabad airport

Actor Nithiin got hitched to Shalini Kandukuri at Hyderabad's Taj Faluknama Palace on July 26. Nithiin and Shalini have known each other for the last four years and when they told their families about their liking for each other, they agreed immediately. Earlier, media reports suggested that the couple would tie the knot in Dubai. However, the wedding was delayed and it took place in India due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation. On the work front, Nithiin is currently busy with the shooting of his yet to be titled upcoming film, which is the Telugu remake of Bollywood film Andhadhun.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×