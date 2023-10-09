Nithiin's Extra-Ordinary Man receives fresh release date

Since the first look of the Extra-Ordinary Man picture was released, there has been sparked excitement among the moviegoers. The picture, directed by Vakkantham Vamsi, looks like a promising, thrilling ride for the audience and is ready to hit theatres.

With 60 percent of the filming completed, the team is now focused on the remaining shooting, ensuring that every part of the film satisfies the audience's expectations. The anticipation for Extra is bound to grow as the release date approaches.

Extra-Ordinary Man now has a new release date

Today, actor Nithin took to Twitter to announce the revised December 8th release date for his upcoming film. The actor tweeted, "Our #𝙀𝙓𝙏𝙍𝘼 - 𝘖𝘳𝘥𝘪𝘯𝘢𝘳𝘺 𝘔𝘢𝘯 is all set to give you an EXTRAORDINARY entertainment on December 8th! 🙌 Get ready to WHISTLE in theatres ❤️‍🔥. The first look of the poster showcases the actor in two distinct avatars, leaving fans intrigued about the storyline and the characters he portrays in the movie."

More about the Extra-Ordinary Man

Danger Pilla, composed by Harris Jayaraj with lyrics written by Krishnakanth and sung by Armaan Malik, has already piqued the interest of the audience. The musical score, by Harris Jayaraj, who is known for delivering soulful and chart-topping compositions, promises to be a standout.

The film stars Nithiin in the major role, as well as the outstanding actress Sreeleela as the lead actress. Vakkantham Vamsi, best known for his work on the 2018 action thriller Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India, is going to show off his directorial skills once more with Extra.

On the professional front

Sreeleela's future films include Guntur Kaaram and Bhagavanth Kesari. Nithin is once again collaborating with Venky Kudumula. The film title is yet to be announced.

