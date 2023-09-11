Nithiin’s heartwarming speech for Vishal at Mark Anthony's pre-release event speaks volumes about their bond

Actor Vishal took to Instagram to thank actor Nithiin for attending the pre-release event of his upcoming film, Mark Antony. Vishal said that he was "overwhelmed" by Nithiin's gesture and warmly welcomed him to the "world of Mark Antony".

The pre-release event of Mark Antony was graced by the charismatic actor, Nithiin, who left a lasting impression on everyone present. Vishal, the actor in this much-anticipated project deeply expressed his gratitude to the Heart Attack actor. The caption read, “Can’t Thank Enough Darling @actor_nithiin for being part of #MarkAntony Pre-Release event yesterday. Much Love, GB”

Nithiin’s heartwarming speech

In his speech at the event, Nithiin acknowledged the presence of "madness and craziness" within the movie. He went on to offer individual commendations to every member of the Mark Antony team, including SJ Suriya, Adhik Ravichandran, Sunil, and others. He warmly referred to Vishal as his "very, very good friend." Furthermore, he affirmed in his speech that September 15th is Vishals’ Suriya’s and Adhik’s day and extended his heartfelt best wishes for the occasion.

Some Insights on Mark Antony

Mark Antony features Vishal and SJ Suriya as lead characters, Ritu Varma being the female lead. The cast also includes Sunil, Selvaraghavan, Abhinaya, Kingsley, Y.G. Mahendran, and others in key roles. The movie is helmed by Adhik Ravichandran. The film's cast and crew have high hopes for it, as evidenced by their statements.

Mark Anthony’s soundtrack is composed by actor and music director G V Prakash Kumar. Expectations for the film are particularly high because it is a science fiction comedy. The trailer was released a few days back in Tamil and Telugu because the film will be released in both languages at the same time.

