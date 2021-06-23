Nithiin's wife Shalini shares a glimpse of their workout routine on Instagram, Fans are calling them the best gym partners.

Nithiin is one of the busiest actors with back to back film in the pipeline. With all the work in hand, the actor also manages to spend time with his wife Shalini Kandakuri. Be it at the gym or party, the couple pictures of Nithiin and Shalini always steal the light. One such picture of Nithiin and Shalini caught our eyes and it is worth the notice.

On Tuesday, Shalini shared a picture with Nithiin from the gym at their house. While the picture totally looks candid, we love Nithiin and Shalini's workout routine. Both of them can be seen in their causal gym wear but still looking extremely eye-catching. Take a look:

In July, Nithiin tied the knot with Shalini Kandukuri at the Falaknuma Palace Hotel in Hyderabad. The wedding ceremony was a close knit affair with only family members and a few friends in attendance due to Coronavirus and subsequent lockdown.

On the work front, Nithiin is currently basking the success of three blockbuster films like Bheeshma, Rang De and Check, which were released in 2020-21. For his next, the actor is working on the Telugu remake of the National award-winning Bollywood film Andhadhun. The film is titled Maestro in Telugu and has recently wrapped up the entire shooting process. Maestro is a dark comedy thriller directed by Merlapaka Gandhi. Tamannaah and Nabha Natesh will be seen as the leading ladies of the film. Mahati Swara Sagar is the music composer, while S. R. Shekhar handles the editing. Maestro is produced by N. Sudhakar Reddy, N. Nikita Reddy and Rajkumar Akella under the Sreshth Movies banner.

Credits :Shalini Instagram

