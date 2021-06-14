  1. Home
Nithiin's wife Shalini welcomes him to 'adulthood' as he completes 19 years in the industry

Nithiin's wife Shalini pens a quirky and cute note as the Rang De actor completes 19 years in the industry. Check it out below.
Nithiin completes 19 years in the industry
Tollywood star Nithiin made his acting debut in 2002 with the romantic action film Jayam (2002) and since then, there has been no looking back.  Sye (2004), A Aa (2016) to Bheeshma (2020), and Rang De (2021), Nithiin has come a long way in his career. The actor has completed 19 years in the industry today, June 14 and it has been one rollercoaster ride for Nithiin. Fans are showering Nithiin with best wishes on social media. Nithiin's wife Shalini pens a quirky and cute note as the Rang De actor completes 19 years in the industry. Check it out below.

Sharing a collage of actor's looks from his films, Shalini wrote, "Happy 19 husband...Enjoy the last of your teen years and Welcome to adulthood You have been an inspiration to many... May your next years be the best of your life :) Wishing you lots of great work ahead :) #19yearsintheindustry." Shalini and Nithiin are setting major couple goals and they have always managed to grab everyone's attention with their adorable chemistry on social media. 

Take a look at Shalini's post for Nithiin below:

Last seen in Rang De, Nithiin has kickstarted shooting for Andhadhun Telugu remake titled, Maestro. Nithiin will be seen playing the role of a blind man in the film and the first look has already set high expectations among the moviegoers. Directed by Merlapaka Gandhi and produced by Shresht Movies, the film stars Tamannaah Bhatia and Nabha Natesh in the lead roles. Mahati Swara Sagar is on board for the film's music while J. Yuvaraj is signed as the director of photography. 

