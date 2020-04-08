Nithya Menen Birthday Special: Here are 5 must watch movies of the versatile actor

On the birthday of south star Nithya Menen, here are five must watch Tamil movies of the versatile actor.

Nithya Menon is one of the critically acclaimed actors of the south. Breaking the stereotypes, Nithya Menen was a pioneer in playing different roles in Tamil cinema. Almost all her films were critically acclaimed and her roles in all of her films were prominent. The actor is celebrating her birthday today. At a time when we are on quarantine, we have handpicked five best Kollywood movies of Nithya Menen which prove that she is a pro when it comes to being an upfront strong female lead. Check out the list below.

1. OK Kanmani

Directed by Mani Ratnam, OK Kanmani aka Oh Kadhal Kanmani is one of the timeless classics of Tamil cinema. Oh Kadhal Kanmani is a romantic flick that showed the life of a modern day couple (Dulquer Salmaan and Nithya Menen), who do not believe in the concept of marriage. They fall in love and start living together. When they find themselves hopelessly falling in love with each other, they struggle to take their relationship to the next level. The film has Prakash Raj and Leena Samson in key roles. Nithya Menen was shown as an independent woman, who is a civil engineer. It was the first film of Kollywood, which showed the pros and cons of a live-in relationship.

2. Kanchana

Kanchana is one of the popular franchises of Kollywood, which recently found its way into Bollywood. The second installment of Kanchana has Nithya Menen in one of the lead roles. In the film, she played the role of a physically challenged person, who had some issues with trusting people. The film had Raghava Lawrance and Tapsee Pannu in the lead roles. Directed by Raghava Lawrance, the thriller has Nithya Menen losing her life after finally finding her true love. She would be murdered by a thug, after which her spirit would seek revenge. Her role in the film was lauded by audience and critics alike.

3. Mersal

Directed by Atlee Kumar, Mersal had Thalaapathy Vijay in the lead role. Nithya Menen played Vijay’s wife, who would lose her life giving birth after being murdered by greedy doctors. In the film, she fell in love with a man from a different cultural background but she took it up to her parents proudly without any fear or without shying away. She was shown as an educated woman, who had a huge ambition along with her husband. She would help him with constructive ideas, whenever he needed help but at the same time, she was a bubbly heroine too. Mersal is one of the films that show how great of an actor Nithya Menen is actually is.

4. Psycho

Nithya Menen played the role of a ruthless investigative officer in Psycho, which was directed by Mysskin. The film had Udhayanidhi Stalin as the lead actor, while Aditi Rao Hydari was seen in a key role. In the film, Nithya Menen helped Udhayanidhi to track down a serial killer, who held his girlfriend a hostage. She was also shown as a woman who was completely paralyzed after an accident during an investigation. Even in that critical medical condition, she would put in all her efforts, track down the killer, and rescue the hero’s girlfriend. The film was released recently and it had a decent run at the Box Office.

5. 24

Directed by Vikram Kumar and produced by Suriya, 24 had Samantha and Nithya Menen as the female leads. The sci-fi was received well by the fans of all the actors. The film was about time travel, and Nithya Menen’s role was lauded by audience and critics alike.

Meanwhile, about Nithya Menen’s next film in Kollywood, some reports suggest that the actor will be seen next in Dhanush’s upcoming film. Directed by Mithran Jawahar, the film will be bankrolled by Sun Pictures. Some reports also suggested that she will be seen as the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in a biopic. Titled ‘The Iron Lady’, the biopic is being directed by Priyadarshini.

