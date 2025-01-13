Nithya Menen calls out hierarchy existing in film industry, prioritizing heroes and directors over female leads; ‘Give people credit they deserve’

Nithya Menen is gearing up for the release of her movie Kadhalikka Neramillai, directed by Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi. As part of the film’s promotions, the actress appeared on a chat with Galatta Plus, where she revealed the inherent system of hierarchy that exists in cinema sets.

During her chat, the actress was asked about her reaction to Ravi Mohan’s comment that Nithya’s name should appear first in the poster instead of his, contrary to the usual norm. In response, the actress said, “When I saw my name first, it felt like it’s healing something in people’s consciousness. I consider things like this path-breaking, and not just Kiru or me, but Ravi is also a part of that. Because he said, go ahead, do it.”

Continuing the same, Nithya added how most films have an inherent hierarchy. The actress highlighted how a film’s hero and director are prioritized first before a female lead, even in the placement of caravans on sets or when they are called onstage.

Furthermore, the actress revealed how even during the aarti of a film’s pooja, it is given in the order of hero, director, and then heroine, irrespective of where one’s standing. Underlining how it bothers her, the actress concluded, “This is so small-minded, just be normal. Be natural. Give people credit where they deserve, whether they’re a woman or man.”

Moving forward, the film Kadhalikka Neramillai, starring Nithya Menen and Ravi Mohan in the lead roles, is a romantic comedy. The film is said to revolve around the lives of two individuals with conflicting views on marriage, love, and children, leading to defining whether the emotion of love is a timeless phenomenon that transcends generations.

Besides Kadhalilkka Neramilla, the actress is also set to appear alongside Dhanush this year for the movie Idly Kadai. The film is set to release on April 10, 2025.

