Nithya Menen & Dulquer Salmaan look totally in character in this BTS picture from the sets of Ok Kanmani

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

The BTS picture features Nithya Menen and Dulquer Salmaan in their character look and we can surely say that both the actors are nailing their parts.

The south actress Nithya Menen shared a behind the scene picture from the sets of Ok Kanmani. This behind the scene photo features Nithya Menen and Dulquer Salmaan in their character look and we safely say that both the actors are nailing their parts. The fans were delighted to see this stunning picture which is from the year 2014. The south flick Ok Kanmani was helmed by Mani Ratman. The film saw Nithya Menen and Dulquer Salmaan as the lead stars. The south actress Nithya Menen who featured in starrer Mission Mangal looks gorgeous in a red coloured saree and bindi along with gajra.

The south star Dulquer Salmaan who featured in Mahanati looks dapper in his traditional look. The actor will be seen in the upcoming film titled Kurup. The latest news update on The Zoya Factor actor state that he will be playing a challenging role in the upcoming film Kurup. News reports suggest that the film is based on a real-life person. The south film reportedly is a gangster drama that will feature Dulquer Salmaan in a retro look. Previously, some pictures from the sets of the film Kurup were leaked on social media and the fans went gaga over Dulquer Salmaan retro avatar.

Check out the post by Nithya Menen:

The fans are eagerly waiting to see the Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal actor back on the big screen. Dulquer Salmaan enjoys a massive fan following on his social media accounts. The Varane Avashyamund actor recently shared a picture on his Instagram account alongside CSK player Suresh Raina.

(ALSO READ: Master Audio Launch: Thalapathy Vijay makes a dashing entry in an all black look)

Credits :instagram

Read More