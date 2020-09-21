Nithya Menen to essay the role of a classical singer in Sharwanand's upcoming film Gamanam

Actor Sharwanand shared the news of Nithya Menen essaying the role of a classical singer named Shailaputhri Devi on his social media handle. Check it out.

As per the latest news reports, the gorgeous actress Nithya Menen will be seen in the role of a classical singer in the upcoming film called, Gamanam. This film will have actor Sharwanand in the lead. Recently, it was reported that actress Shriya Saran will also feature in the upcoming film. Later on, the makers of Gamanam released the first look poster of the stunning diva, Shriya Saran. The first look poster of the stunner sees Shriya in a de-glam avatar.

The actress who enjoys a massive fan following on her social media accounts will be seen in an intense role in a completely de-glam look. The fans and followers of Shriya Saran took to their respective social media handles to share their thoughts and feelings about Shriya's look from the much awaited film. Now, actor Sharwanand also shared the news of Nithya Menen essaying the role of a classical singer named Shailaputri Devi on his social media handle, according to news reports. The actor wrote in his post on social media, "Introducing @MenenNithya as singer #ShailaputriDevi from #GAMANAM Best wishes to @gnanashekarvs and the entire team.

The fans and followers of Nithya Menen are eagerly looking forward to watching the southern beauty on the big screen. The actress was recently seen in the web series called Breathe: Into the Shadows. The upcoming film, Gamanam is expected to be a social drama. But, the makers so far did not announce any details of the highly anticipated film.

