  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Nithya Menen to essay the role of a classical singer in Sharwanand's upcoming film Gamanam

Actor Sharwanand shared the news of Nithya Menen essaying the role of a classical singer named Shailaputhri Devi on his social media handle. Check it out.
11818 reads Mumbai
Nithya Menen to essay the role of a classical singer Nithya Menen to essay the role of a classical singer in Sharwanand's upcoming film Gamanam
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

As per the latest news reports, the gorgeous actress Nithya Menen will be seen in the role of a classical singer in the upcoming film called, Gamanam. This film will have actor Sharwanand in the lead. Recently, it was reported that actress Shriya Saran will also feature in the upcoming film. Later on, the makers of Gamanam released the first look poster of the stunning diva, Shriya Saran. The first look poster of the stunner sees Shriya in a de-glam avatar. 

The actress who enjoys a massive fan following on her social media accounts will be seen in an intense role in a completely de-glam look. The fans and followers of  Shriya Saran took to their respective social media handles to share their thoughts and feelings about Shriya's look from the much awaited film. Now, actor Sharwanand also shared the news of Nithya Menen essaying the role of a classical singer named Shailaputri Devi on his social media handle, according to news reports. The actor wrote in his post on social media, "Introducing @MenenNithya as singer #ShailaputriDevi from #GAMANAM Best wishes to @gnanashekarvs and the entire team. 

Check out the post

The fans and followers of Nithya Menen are eagerly looking forward to watching the southern beauty on the big screen. The actress was recently seen in the web series called Breathe: Into the Shadows. The upcoming film, Gamanam is expected to be a social drama. But, the makers so far did not announce any details of the highly anticipated film. 

(ALSO READ: Nithya Menen aces the no makeup look like a pro; Check out her beautiful PHOTOS)

Credits :twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Gauahar Khan reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day
Hina Khan on meeting Priyanka Chopra, love life, Cannes debut on Pinkvilla Time Machine
Ronit Roy on being out of work, worked as Aamir Khan’s bodyguard, called junior artist in the untold story
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna’s stylist Shravya Varma reveals all about their style choices
Dr Jaishree Sharad on Hairfall, Acne, Oily Skin, Home Remedies & more
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement