Nithya Menen gives us cues to ace a simple look with her airport outfit in a casual kurti; See Photos

Critically acclaimed actress Nithya Menen was papped at the airport where she gave us cues to ace the airport look in a simple outfit.

Nithya Menon is one of the critically acclaimed actors of the South. Breaking the stereotypes, Nithya Menen was a pioneer in playing different roles in Tamil cinema. Almost all her films were critically acclaimed and her roles in all of her films were prominent. Today, she was spotted at Hyderabad airport and in the photos, she was seen in a simple kurti and paired it with a pair of lacy pants. She was seen wearing a face mask and carrying a couple of bags.

See the photos here:

A couple of months back, Nithya Menen was busy with the shooting of 19(1)(a) with Vijay Sethupathi as the male lead. In November, the film’s title look was also revealed. The film is directed by Indhu V S. According to media reports, the film will also feature Mollywood actor Indrajith Sukumaran.

Some reports suggest that she will be seen in Dhanush’s upcoming film. Directed by Mithran Jawahar, the film will be bankrolled by Sun Pictures. Her first look for the biopic of J Jayalalithaa titled ‘The Iron Lady’, was also released last year. The biopic is being directed by Priyadarshini. She was last seen as a ruthless investigative officer in the film Psycho, which was directed by Mysskin. The film had Udhayanidhi Stalin as the lead actor, while Aditi Rao Hydari was seen in a key role. In the film, Nithya Menen helped Udhayanidhi to track down a serial killer, who held his girlfriend a hostage.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

