Nithya Menen looks no less than a princess in her latest photos wearing a white wedding gown; Fans go gaga

One of the most sought after actresses in the South Indian film industry, Nithya Menen's latest photos on Instagram are grabbing all the attention. The actress has shared a series of photos wearing a stunning white gown by Anu & Reshma Label’M. One can see, Nithya is donning a bridal look and she looks no less than a princess in it. These beyond beautiful photos have been clicked by Jikson Francis photography. Fans have been dropping heart emoticons and beautiful comments on the posts. A few followers also asked Nithya is she is married.

Well, looks like Nithya's latest photos are a part of her photoshoot for the designer's new collection. Sharing one of the photos with an adorable girl, Nithya captioned it 'Emma,' which means universe. She captioned another photo as, "mystical romance." The actress is looking every bit gorgeous and we just can't take our eyes off her. Nithya is turning heads yet again with her simple yet graceful look.

Check out her latest photos below:

On the work front, recently reports were doing rounds that Nithya Menen has bagged a role opposite Pawan Kalyan in Ayyappanum Koshiyum Telugu remake. However, there is no official word regarding the same yet.

Meanwhile, she has a few films in the kitty including Sujana Rao's Gamanam and Malayalam films- 19(1)(a) and Kolaambi.

Nithya was last seen in Ninnila Ninnila co-starring Ashok Selvan and Ritu Varma.

