Nithya Menen makes a shocking revelation, says she was harassed by a viral 'film reviewer' for 6 years

Nithya Menen recently opened up about being harassed by a youth and a film reviewer, who is known for his quirky film reviews on social media. The Ok Kanmani actress made this shocking revelation during one of her recent interviews for film 19(1). Nithya also revealed that her parents were equally troubled by the viral film reviewer.

Without revealing the name of the reviewer, Nithya added that she went through all these when her mom was recovering from cancer. “Those who believe whatever he says are the real fools. He has been harassing me for a long time. He began to speak about me publicly after he became viral. He has been bothering me for more than six years. I have shown incredible patience despite everyone asking me to file police complaint. He would call my parents on their phones. Finally, even they had to raise their voice after losing their patients. He would always call even when my mother was recovering from cancer. I have seen my father and mother, who are usually gentle and calm, speak angrily to him. I told them to block his number. I had to block almost thirty phone numbers that he owns,” said Nithya in a recrnt interview.

Last seen in a legal drama '19 (1) (a)' co-starring Vijay Sethupathi, Nithya Menen will be playing one of the leads in Dhanush's upcoming film, Thiruchitrambalam. Written and directed by Mithran Jawahar, Thiruchitrambalam is set to release on 18 August 2022. The film is produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner Sun Pictures.