Nithya Menen opens up about Dulquer Salmaan and reveals he tried to convince her to get married

South Indian Cinema's two talented actors, Nithya Menen and Dulquer Salmaan have won hearts of the audience with their sizzling chemistry in films like 'Bangalore Days', ‘OK Kanmani’ and '100 Days of Love'. However, it is their friendship that helps the two to achieve chemistry on the screen. Besides being amazing co-stars, Nithya and DQ also share a great bond. During a recent interview with CinemaExpress, Nithya revealed how DQ had tried to convince her to get married. Sharing about it, she said, "He is a proper family guy, and told me how great his marriage is and tried to convince me to get married too."

She further added, "Our chemistry in films just happened on screen. Even we were surprised when we saw the final output." During the same interview, the stunner also recalled her experience of working with Mani Ratnam for OK Kanmani starring Dulquer in the male lead role. She said, “Mani sir got the best out of me by just letting me be. How my character in the film, Tara, views life is close to how I do. Many scenes did not make it to the final edit, but they were all scenes that helped me connect with the character.”

Meanwhile, Nithya has made her digital debut with Breathe Into The Shadows, the second season of the gritty suspense thriller. The gorgeous actress made her acting debut with a supporting role in the Kannada film 7 O' Clock, which released in 2006. Since then she has featured in many films and clearly, there is no looking back for her.

