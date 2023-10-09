Nithya Menen opens up about controversial rumors targetting her; says ‘How can one say that…’

In a recent twist of events, the talented actress Nithya Menen found herself entangled in a web of rumors. Reports last month suggested that Nithya had encountered several challenges, including alleged harassment by a Tamil actor during a film shoot. However, these claims have since been disproven.

Nithya Menen, not one to stay silent, took to social media to share screenshots of the misleading reports and openly called out the portals responsible for disseminating what she unequivocally referred to as false news.

Fake rumors

In an exclusive conversation with News18, Nithya Menen offered a glimpse into her rationale for addressing these rumors head-on. She firmly stated, "How can one say that somebody harassed me? I thought it needed to be called out. I genuinely believe in accountability. When people behave poorly, it's crucial to point the finger at them. I want them to confront the repercussions of their actions."

When discussing her strategy for managing such speculations and unfounded reports, Nithya provided insight into her philosophical outlook. She said that the crucial factor is to remain unaffected by external influences. Prioritizing well-being is paramount, and one doesn't allow oneself to be upset by the senseless actions of others.

Acknowledging her history of being the subject of numerous rumors, Nithya disclosed, "There have been countless rumors about me, to the point where people almost accept them as truth. These stories are often spun in a way that makes them seem genuine. However, this time, I felt compelled to address it."

On the professional front

Nithya Menen recently garnered praise for her role in the Prime Video web series, Kumari Srimathi. Her portrayal of an enterprising and opinionated woman in her thirties has resonated with audiences. Nithya is also set to feature in a Malayalam film, Kolaambi written and directed by T. K. Rajeev Kumar, with actors Renji Panicker, Rohini, Sijoy Varghese and Dileesh Pothan.

