Nithya Menen opens up on winning National Award for Thiruchitrambalam; says, 'Shouldn’t have to be in prosthetics...'

Nithya Menen is beaming with immense pride and success after bagging the Best Actress National Film Award for her outstanding performance in her 2022 film Thiruchitrambalam. Recently, the actress opened up on what the prestigious honor means to her, the importance of recognition of feel-good movies, and more.

In an interview with the Indian Express, the Skylab actress revealed that she had some friends come over to her place. As they were to start eating, Nithya Menen recalled getting numerous calls congratulating her on her win.

Reacting to how her role as Shobana is traditionally not considered a 'National Award-winning performance', she said she is happy that she got national recognition for Thiruchitrambalam.

Nithya Menen said that she feels satiated since Thiruchitrambalam is the film that got her the award. Further, she stated that she always wants to do films that make her happy while doing them and make others happy while watching them.

Moreover, she also talked about how light-hearted movies should also get recognition. “This win for Thiruchitrambalam and Shobana proves that awards aren’t given just for dramatic roles. You shouldn’t have to be in prosthetics to win an award. I want to do roles and stories that makes the world a better place,’’ she added.

Meanwhile, the actress penned a heartfelt note on her Instagram page about her film Thiruchitrambalam completing two years after its release. Nithya Menen dropped a series of seven pictures comprising BTS moments from the sets featuring co-stars Dhanush and Prakash Raj.

Along with the pictures, she wrote, “2 years of Thiruchitrambalam today :) We could all not meet for this one, but it still comes with a celebration. I think it’s poetic that my first National Award should come for us through this film. What an experience it has been."

Further, Menen thanked everyone for showing their support and being happy with her achievement. Moreover, Nithya Menen specially mentioned her Dhanush, Prakash Raj, and Bharathiraja and talked about how every award that any of the Thiruchitrambalam get would be for all four of them, as the film is incomplete without even their performances.

"Because I have never before been a part of a film where the lead actors have contributed so equally to the performance of the film as a whole. So this is one quarter Bharathiraja sir, @joinprakashraj, @dhanushkraja’s and mine,'' she added.

