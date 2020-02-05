Nithya Menen to play the female lead in Dhanush starrer D44? Find Out

We all know that Dhanush’s next film, tentatively titled D44, will be directed by Mithran Jawahar. Now, the latest buzz about the movie is that the film will have Nithya Menen as the female lead. Recent media reports also suggested that the film will be bankrolled by Sun Pictures. While we are waiting to see for the first time, the chemistry between Nithya Menen and Dhanush has already joined hands with Mithran Jawahar in many films including Yaaradi Nee Mohini, Uthama Puthiran and Kutty. Hearsay has that Dhanush himself has penned the story, screenplay and dialogues for the film.

Dhanush had already written story and dialogues for VIP - 2 and he wrote the story for Pa Pandi. Dhanush is currently busy with the shooting of his next film, Karnan with Pariyerum Perumal director Mari Selvaraj. The shooting of the film is currently underway in Tirunelveli. The film has Mollywood actor Lal and Gouri Kishan in key roles. The film, which was earlier called D41, is produced by Kalaipuli Thanu and it is being said that Malayalam actor Rajisha Vijayan will be seen as the female lead.

That’s a wrap for D40. One of the quickest films I have done. It was a pleasure to work with such a quirky , sensible and visionary film maker like @karthiksubbaraj this one is going to be special. — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) December 29, 2019

Dhanush will also be seen in a Karthik Naren directorial. Tentatively titled D43, the film will have music by GV Prakash Kumar and Sathya Jyothi films will be bankrolling it. The makers have not revealed any more information. His film with Karthik Subbaraj, D40, has been wrapped up recently. The makers of D40 took to social media recently and stated that they will inform about the film’s title look on February 7, 2020.