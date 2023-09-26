Nithya Menen reacts to her alleged viral statement on being harassed by a Tamil hero; Calls it false

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to harassment

Nithya Menen is one of the most versatile actresses in South India, having acted in more than 50 films, across Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi and English languages. The actress has proved her mettle by featuring in a variety of different roles as well.

In the most recent update, the actress has clarified that the rumors associated with her, with respect to harassment in the Tamil film industry, were false and completely baseless. The news of the rumor being false was reported by entertainment journalist Haricharan Pudippedi, via a post on his X (formerly Twitter). He also shared a screenshot of his conversation with the actress where she had confirmed that the news was false. Nithya Menen also took to her social media to slam the rumor. She wrote on her social media:

“False News ! Completely untrue ! I have never given an interview. If anyone knows - please point me in the direction of who started this rumor. Need to hold people accountable for simply making up these types of false news just to get clicks”

The rumors initially began when accounts across social media started sharing that Nithya Menen had allegedly said that she never faced an issue in Tollywood, but in Kollywood she had faced issues in the past, including an instance where she was harassed by a major hero in the industry. The rumors quickly spread like wildfire, although there was no proof supporting the alleged accusation. It was later confirmed by Nithya Menen to Haricharan Pudippedi that the rumors spreading were false.

Nithya Menen was last seen in 2023 Malayalam film Kolaambi, helmed by T.K. Rajeev Kumar. It was a drama film, and featured Renji Panicker, Dileesh Pothan, Sijoy Varghese, Rohini, Siddharth Menon, and more.

Up next, the 100 days of love actress will be seen in the Telugu web series Kumari Srimathi, helmed by Gomtesh Upadhyay. It is set to release on 28th September, and is said to have 7 episodes. The series would also be available in Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. The story reportedly revolves around a wannabe entrepreneur.

Additionally, Nithya Menen is also slated to appear in the upcoming Tamil gangster film which is directed by, and stars Dhanush. The film is tentatively titled D50, and reportedly features SJ Suryah, Kalidas Jayaram, Sundeep Kishan, Aparna Balamurali, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and more in prominent roles. The film is produced by Kalanithi Maran, under the banner of Sun Pictures, and the music is composed by A.R. Rahman.

