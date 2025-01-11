Nithya Menen recalls what happened when she talked about her periods on set to a male director, labels film industry ‘inhuman’

Nithya Menen is one such actress who never frets away from speaking her mind. The National Award-winning diva is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Kadhalikka Neramillai. During a media interaction for the same, she blatantly tagged the film industry as inhumane, recalling some of her worst past experiences.

In a recent interview, Nithya openly called out the film industry for showcasing ample episodes of inhumanity, where actors are even asked to work when sick or in pain.

She revealed how filmmakers often end up demanding performers to be present on set no matter what, and how actors eventually get used to such mistreatment.

Nithya said, “There is a slight level of inhumanity in films. No matter how sick you are, how hard it may be, you are expected to do something and come to the shooting. That’s all. We get used to that. Whatever happens, we have to struggle.”

Nonetheless, the diva did not shy away from recounting a completely different experience while working with filmmaker Mysskin for her film Psycho in 2020. The actress remembered getting her period on the first day of shooting for the movie and being in a lot of pain.

As a result, Nithya revealed she had no other option but to approach Mysskin and open up about her trouble. To her surprise, she was fascinated by the kind response from a male director, who simply asked her to rest and not do anything.

She recalled, “So, for the first time, I told a male director that I have my period. He asked if it was my first day. That’s when I felt so understood, so compassionate. He said, ‘You can rest. Don’t do anything. You finish this and go up.’”

Interestingly, Nithya continues to share an amazing bond with the filmmaker. They recently met at an event, where the actress cutely asked Mysskin not to hug or squeeze her since she was dressed up for the evening.

