Is Nithya Menen in a relationship with a popular Malayalam actor? Actress REACTS

Celebrities, as we all know, live in the constant glare of media and fame. Once in the spotlight, they are forever on camera. Recently, Nithya Menen hit the headlines after rumours about her dating a popular Malayalam actor surfaced on the Internet. The reports suggest that Nithya has been friends with the actor since her teens and before entering the film industry.

In fact, a few reports also suggest that Nithya is set to enter wedlock soon with the Malayalam actor. Reacting to the rumours, Nithya said that there is no truth to this and is totally focused on her work. Rubbishing the rumours about her marriage, Nithya Menen told Manorama, "There is absolutely no truth in the rumours that are spreading on social media. I wish the media would take the effort to verify the truth before publishing such stories."

Last seen in Amazon's OTT release Modern Love: Hyderabad, Nithya Menen is gearing up for the release of her next which is a legal drama '19 (1) (a)' co-starring Vijay Sethupathi.

She is also playing one of the leads in Dhanush's upcoming film, Thiruchitrambalam. Written and directed by Mithran Jawahar, Thiruchitrambalam is set to release on 18 August 2022. The film is produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner Sun Pictures.

