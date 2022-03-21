Nithya Menen, S Thaman, Karthik, Sreerama Chandra papped on the sets of Indian Idol Telugu; PICS

The singing reality show, Indian Idol Telugu has reached its Special 12 edition. The judges of the spectacle, Nithya Menen, S Thaman, and Karthik were seen on the sets along with their host, Sreerama Chandra. Nithya Menen was seen entering the premises in a pink dress with a pink overcoat, while our celebrated composer donned a sports jacket with black denim.

Not unlike his fellow judge, Karthik also opted for a similar look with a jacket and denim. The presenter of the show was clicked in a white jacket and green cargo pants. All of them looked decked up to roll. The shoot for the program is taking place in Hyderabad.

Check out the pictures below:

Along with being a well-known actress, Nithya Menen is also a noted playback singer. Over the years, the star has crooned some memorable songs for the films Ala Modalaindi, Gunde Jaari Gallanthayyindey, Ishq, among others. She has even lent her voice to some Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada songs in her career.

On the other hand, Nithya Menen will star next in Dhanush starrer romantic comedy, Thiruchitrambalam, which has been written and directed by Mithran Jawahar. Backed by Kalanithi Maran under the banner Sun Pictures, the film stars Raashi Khanna, Nithya Menen, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Prakash Raj, and Bharathiraja in significant roles. The venture is said to be out in theatres on July 1 this year.

In the meantime, S Thaman is also busy with several projects, for which he is providing background scores.

Also Read: Tamannaah Bhatia returns from her Maldives vacay, papped in a blue tracksuit at airport; PICS