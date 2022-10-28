Nithya Menen shares pregnancy kit photo and leaves fans confused
Nithya Menon's latest Instagram post with a positive pregnancy test and pacifier has left the fans confused if the actress is expecting. Find out the truth behind her social media update here...
Nithya Menen's latest Instagram post has left fans confused. The actress shared a positive pregnancy test along with a pacifier and captioned the post, "And, the Wonder Begins". While the fans assumed that this is the announcement of her pregnancy, it turns out that the post is a hint at her new project.
Credits: Nithya Menen Instagram
