Nithya Menen talks about turning non-vegetarian during 'Modern Love Hyderabad' shoot

After a successful run of 'Modern Love Mumbai', Amazon Prime Video is gearing up for its second edition of the three localised and fictionalised version of the international series, 'Modern Love Hyderabad'.

One of the episodes titled 'My Unlikely Pandemic Dream Partner' brings together two powerhouse actors, Revathy and Nithya Menen, and is directed by Nagesh Kukunoor. The story explores a special bond between the lead actors.

Set in the heart of Hyderabad, as the director Nagesh Kukunoor says the episode marries his two loves the old-world charm of Hyderabad and local cuisine. Interestingly, the famed Hyderabadi cuisine apparently bowled Nithya Menen over so much that she even tasted non-vegetarian food.

"I had been practicing vegetarianism for a while, and when I told the team about it, they were amazed," said Nithya Menen and elaborated that the special chef who was invited to cook the Hyderabadi delicacies also made vegetarian versions of those dishes for the shoot. "There was so much Hyderabadi food... Finally, at one point, I was like, just give me the chicken, I'll just eat it, it's fine, I have to look authentic. So literally, I keep telling them, they turned me a non-vegetarian. There was too much to eat!"

Interestingly, it was one of those episodes where the cast and crew would wait for cut and run to the dining tables to gorge on the Hyderabadi feast, from the famous biryani to Khubani-ka-Meetha, you name it and the delicacy was served.

Set against the backdrop of the 'City of Pearls', the series features six heartening stories exploring different shades and relationships of love.

'Modern Love Hyderabad' is set for global premiere on Amazon Prime Video from July 8. The anthology brings six stories revolving around the idea and facets of love.

The cast of 'Modern Love Hyderabad' also includes popular names like Suhasini Maniratnam, Naresh, Aadhi Pinisetty, Ritu Varma, Abijeet Duddala, Malavika Nair, Naresh Agastya and Ulka Gupta among others.

