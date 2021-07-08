Nivetha Pethuraj flaunts her adventurous side by taking her sports car for ride; Shares PHOTOS

Nivetha Pethuraj took to Instagram and shared photos of herself sitting inside a car, where she looks every bit like a racer in a blue race suit.

Nivetha Pethuraj is one of the talented young actresses in Tollywood. She is busy managing her schedules between Telugu and Tamil cinema. Being an avid social media user, she often takes to the internet to share snippets of her personal and professional life. Today, the actress has given her fans and followers on social media a surprise, sharing photos of herself in a race suit and is seen taking the car out for a spin on the track.

Nivetha took to Instagram and shared a few photos of herself sitting inside a car, where she looks every bit like a racer in a blue race suit. In one pic, she looks totally chic as she stands on the track wearing shades. She also shared pictures of herself in the rider avatar and captioned it as, “Another vision.. Another dream.. Another life.”

Check out Nivetha Pethuraj’s posts below:

Also Read: Puneeth Rajkumar recollects precious memories of late Dilip Kumar; Shares special video of beautiful photo

On the work front, Nivetha is packed with a handful of movies. She has recently completed shooting for the movie Paagal opposite Vishwak Sen and is awaiting its release. Paagal is directed by Naressh Kuppili and produced by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations banner. Nivetha is also working on a comedy thriller directed by Chandoo Mondeti. Nivetha Pethuraj will also be seen in October 31st Ladies Night, a bilingual women-centric movie directed by Vijay. Nivetha is also part of Prabhu Deva's action thriller Pon Manickavel.

Credits :Nivetha Pethuraj Instagram

Share your comment ×