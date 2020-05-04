Nivetha Pethuraj issues clarification after her photo goes viral; Watch VIDEO

Taking to her Instagram space, south star Nivetha Pethuraj issued a clarification about her original Twitter account after photos of the star went viral.

A couple of weeks back, a photo of Nivetha Pethuraj made rounds on social media. Though it was shared from a fake Twitter profile with her name, the photo was shared across all social media platforms. Now, the actor took to her Instagram space and shared a video, in which she can be seen explaining what her original Twitter profile is. After the photo went viral, this video has now taken over the internet with fans and followers of the actor sharing it on all social media platforms.

Sharing the video, she wrote on the photo-sharing app, “Hey guys, there are numerous fake accounts floating on Twitter. @Nivetha_Tweets is my only Twitter ID. Don't encourage fake accounts. Working on getting verifying this handle soon. Thanks :) Link In description. Thank you”. In the video, she can be seen saying that Twitter is working on removing the fake profiles, but due to the pandemic crisis, it is taking time. She also urged her fans to follow her original Twitter profile.

On the work front, Nivetha Pethuraj was last seen in Prabhudheva’s Kollywood cop drama Pon Manickavel. In Tollywood, she shared screen space with Allu Arjun's recent megahit film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. She will be next seen in Tollywood movie Red which is a remake of Arun Vijay’s Thadam. This film will star Ram Pothineni in the lead role and Nivetha will be the leading lady. She will also be seen playing the female lead in Sai Dharam Tej’s next film. The yet to be titled film is directed by Deva Katta who rose to fame with Prasthanam.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×