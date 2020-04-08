Nivetha Pethuraj rejoins Twitter with an awareness message to people

Nivetha Pethuraj, was last seen on screen with Allu Arjun in Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, has rejoined the microblogging website, Twitter.

Nivetha Pethuraj, who delivered a striking performance in Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, is now back on Twitter after. She deleted her profile on the microblogging website about 2 years ago, and now, she is back with a brand new account. Her exit from Twitter in 2018 made headlines as she deleted her account following many hateful comments. Taking to Instagram, she announced that she is back on Twitter.

The Tik Tik Tik actor shared a story on her Instagram where she announced her fans about her new Twitter account. If you want to know what is happening in the actor’s life, @Nivetha_Tweets is the is her new account and you can get follow her to get updates and to know what is happening in the star's life. Her first tweet was an awareness message to her fans. She wrote, “Thanks for connecting with me on Twitter. Stay home, stay safe.”

Thanks for connecting with me on Twitter. Stay home, stay safe. — Nivetha Pethuraj (@Nivetha_Tweets) April 6, 2020

On the work front, Nivetha Pethuraj was last seen in Prabhudheva’s cop drama Pon Manickavel. Before that, she shared screen space with Allu Arjun’s film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. She will be next seen in Tollywood movie Red which is a remake of Arun Vijay’s Thadam. This film will star Ram Pothineni in the lead role and Nivetha will be the leading lady. Apart from this, she will also be seen playing the female lead in Sai Dharam Tej’s next film. Directed by Deva Katta who rose to fame with Prasthanam is directing the yet to be titled film.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More